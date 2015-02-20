* Nigerian fears young daughters may be used as suicide
bombers
* Boko Haram conflict displaced civilians across region
* Regional military action raises hope for return
By Bate Felix
MINAWAO, Cameroon, Feb 20 Whenever Emmanuel Ali
Talka hears news of a female suicide bombing in Nigeria, he is
paralysed with fear despite having found relative safety in
neighbouring Cameroon.
Talka, a 36-year-old trader from Nigeria's Borno state, fled
attacks by Boko Haram Islamists with his two wives and four of
their children. In the chaos, though, his three daughters were
separated from the family, last seen being dragged off by
militants.
Now Talka fears Happy, aged seven, and Daga and Lakwa, both
five, could be strapped up with explosives and dispatched as
suicide bombers.
"I think of them all the time. I don't eat. I don't drink. I
cannot sleep," Talka told Reuters at a refugee camp in Minawao,
in north Cameroon, where rows of white tents now occupy fields
where millet and coffee once grew.
"I don't know whether they are alive or not. They are very
small and will not know what to do or defend themselves. I am
dying inside," a fraught-looking Talka said, choking back tears.
Girls as young as 10 are known to have been used as suicide
bombers by the Sunni jihadist group, which has waged a six-year
campaign to carve out a caliphate in northern Nigeria and is now
increasingly attacking neighbouring states.
Nigerian forces have launched an offensive on the militants
while neighbours Niger, Chad and Cameroon are seeking to hold
the militants within Nigeria's borders ahead of a ground-and-air
offensive by a regional task-force due to start from the end of
next month.
But there is deep concern over the plight of those forced to
abandon their homes by the waves of fighting and killings.
Aid workers estimate at least 1 million people in Nigeria
have abandoned their homes. Another 157,000 have fled into
neighbouring countries, according to U.N. figures.
WAVES OF ATTACKS
Talka and his family fled their home in Ngoshe, a village in
the Gwoza area that is the heartland of Boko Haram's insurgency,
after waves of attacks by militants killed hundreds and forced
20,000 people to scatter into Cameroon in September.
They spent several weeks hiding in nearby hills.
Then, on Oct. 1, the area was again attacked by Boko Haram
fighters. "They were shooting all over. We ran in different
directions and I lost my family," Talka said.
Reunited with his wives and four of their seven children the
next day, Talka crossed into Cameroon, where 32,000 Nigerians
are crammed into the Minawao camp, initially built for 18,000.
Refugees lack toilets, water must be trucked in from afar
and some have resorted to begging in nearby villages due to the
shortage of food.
Minawao is full of tales of suffering and escape like
Talka's.
Hassan Abba, a trader based in neighbouring Benin, returned
to his home in Ashigashiya, in Borno state, in December. He was
on holiday and hoping to set up a business and get married.
These plans were torn up when Boko Haram militants stormed
the town. "I ran into the bush, but my father and his brother
were killed. They burned our house and everything I own."
Abba re-emerged to bury his father and uncle, before
crossing into Cameroon, where he has been since January,
sleeping in a hall with 46 other new arrivals.
Nigeria has delayed by six weeks a presidential election
that had been due on Feb. 14, partly to allow the military to
contain the insurgency in the northeast, where millions risked
being disenfranchised due to violence.
Few believe that the six-year uprising can be seriously
dented in six weeks.
But, for Abba and Talka in Minawao, reports of concerted
action against the militant group are rekindling hopes of
returning home to search for missing relatives.
"As soon as I hear Ngoshe is free, I'm going back," Talka
said. "I have to find my daughters whatever it takes."
