LAGOS Feb 17 Several explosions and a burst of gunfire went off at an opposition rally in the town of Okrika in southern Nigeria's oil producing Rivers state on Tuesday, the state governor told Reuters by telephone.

Opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Rotimi Amaechi, who did not attend the rally, said he did not know what the casualty toll was.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)