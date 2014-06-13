ABUJA, June 13 Nigeria's former president
Olusegun Obasanjo told media some of the schoolgirls kidnapped
by militant group Boko Haram in April may never return, in the
most pessimistic comments yet on their fate from a member of the
political elite.
Obasanjo said President Goodluck Jonathan's administration
had taken too long to respond to the mass abduction. Once
Jonathan's mentor and one of his strongest political allies,
Obasanjo turned against him in December.
"I believe that some of them will never return. We will
still be hearing about them many years from now," Obasanjo told
the BBC's Hausa-language radio service on Thursday, according to
a translation of the interview.
(Reporting by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Louise Ireland)