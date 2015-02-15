Feb 15 A female suicide bomber blew herself up at a crowded bus station in the northeast Nigerian city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounded 30, police said, in a region that is frequently attacked by Islamist militants.

Witness Adamu Muhammad said he heard a loud blast and the people at the Damaturu's central motor park "descended into panic." (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Heinrich)