DAMATURU, Nigeria May 16 At least 7 people were killed in a bomb attack in the capital of northern Nigeria's Yobe State, Damaturu, on Saturday, a Reuters witness at a nearby hospital said.

The bomb exploded at a busy market near a bus station.

At least 27 people were wounded, many critically, and ambulances continued to bring in the injured.

(Reporting by Joe Hemba; Editing by Janet Lawrence)