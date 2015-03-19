By Madjiasra Nako and Emmanuel Braun
| DAMASAK, Nigeria, March 19
DAMASAK, Nigeria, March 19 Graffiti and Boko
Haram's black and white flags were all that remained of the
Islamists in Damasak after troops from Chad and Niger seized the
town in northeastern Nigeria in the latest defeat for the
militants.
The town had been partially looted before it fell on
Saturday but witnesses said there were few signs of fighting.
Soldiers who patrolled the streets said morale was high after a
string of military successes against the Islamist group.
Chadian authorities took Reuters and other media to visit
the town.
Troops from the two countries entered Nigerian territory via
Doutchi in Niger on Saturday and confronted Boko Haram. The
militants fought back with landmines and gunfire, said Colonel
Toumba Mohamed, who leads Niger's forces in the effort.
"The resistance was fierce. The enemy even had armoured
personnel carriers," he told Reuters, estimating they had killed
300 insurgents.
"Our objective is the conquest of territory and the
elimination of targets, so it's good to grind down the enemy in
front of us," he said.
Heavily armed soldiers, who patrolled Damasak's sandy
streets in Toyota pick up trucks and armoured vehicles, said
they were inviting terrified inhabitants to return to the town
now that the insurgents had fled.
Abandoned vehicles and motorbikes lay by the side of the
street, with shops and garages standing empty.
Chadian soldiers displayed scores of weapons, many of them
battered AK47 assault rifles, captured from the Islamists.
Nigeria's army said on Tuesday it had repelled Boko Haram
from all but three local government districts in the northeast,
claiming victory against the Islamist insurgents less than two
weeks before a presidential election in Africa's most populist
country.
At the start of this year, Boko Haram controlled around 20
local government areas, a territory the size of Belgium, in its
bloody six-year-old campaign to carve out an Islamic state in
religiously mixed Nigeria.
Damasak fell to Boko Haram in late 2014 as one of a string
of towns captured by the rebels in Borno state.
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan, who is running for
re-election, had been criticised for not doing enough to tackle
the insurgency. His challenger, Muhammadu Buhari, has been
campaigning on his reputation for being tough on security
matters when he was military ruler of Nigeria in the 1980s.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Giles Elgood)