By Madjiasra Nako and Emmanuel Braun
DAMASAK, Nigeria, March 19 "Boko Haram is
finished" shouted a jubilant soldier from Niger as his comrades
danced and waved their rifles in the air to celebrate the
liberation of the northern Nigerian town of Damasak.
Graffiti painted on walls in Arabic and Boko Haram's black
and white flag fluttering on the dome of a mosque are now among
the few reminders of the Islamists' four-month reign over the
town, which forces from Chad and Niger freed on Saturday.
The town's recapture was the latest victory in a regional
offensive that has turned the tide against the six-year old
jihadi insurgency. If troop morale is a guide to military
success, then the regional force fighting Boko Haram looks set
to press home its battlefield gains.
Hundreds of heavily armed soldiers from Chad and Niger
paraded triumphantly in Toyota pick-ups through the dusty
streets of Damasak on Wednesday, cheering and waving their
weapons after the town's former occupiers fled into the
surrounding countryside.
"Troop morale is sky-high," said Niger force leader Colonel
Toumba Mohamed. "We faced an enemy who had truly occupied this
area and it wasn't easy to push them out, but we did and now
they are reduced to almost nothing."
It was a stark contrast to late last year when Nigerian
forces scattered as the rebels, who are fighting to carve out an
Islamist state in northern Nigeria, seized a swathe of towns in
Borno state including Damasak and bore down on the regional
capital Maiduguri.
By the start of this year, Boko Haram controlled around 20
local government areas, a territory the size of Belgium. In a
dramatic reversal, Nigeria's army said on Tuesday it pushed the
rebels out of all but three districts.
The regional offensive launched this year by Chad, Niger,
Cameroon and Nigeria comes as Africa's most populous country and
biggest economy prepares to hold elections on March 28. The vote
was delayed by six weeks after security chiefs said they could
not guarantee security owing to operations to combat Boko Haram.
President Goodluck Jonathan has been criticised for not
doing enough to tackle the insurgency. His challenger Muhammadu
Buhari has campaigned on a reputation for toughness gained when
he was military ruler of Nigeria in the 1980s.
In Damasak, abandoned vehicles and motorbikes lay by the
side of the street, with shops and garages standing empty. The
town was partially looted before it was recaptured but witnesses
said it bore few battle scars.
Commanders said most of the fighting took place outside the
town. Chadian soldiers displayed scores of weapons, many of them
battered AK47 assault rifles, captured from the Islamists.
"The resistance was fierce. The enemy even had armoured
personnel carriers," Mohamed said, estimating that 300
insurgents were killed. "It's good to grind down the enemy."
NEVER AGAIN
Analysts question how long regional armies can sustain the
tempo of the current offensive, without financial and logistical
support from Western powers. The African nations want the United
Nations to set up a trust fund to finance the operations.
And even if Boko Haram is driven from the main towns of
northeast Nigeria, analysts warn that it will remain a potent
rural guerrilla force, capable of bombing attacks. But the speed
of recent gains against the group has taken many by surprise.
The recapture of Baga, a town to the southeast on the shores
of Lake Chad that was the scene of one of Boko Haram's worst
massacres in January, was hailed as a major psychological
victory for the allies. The town was host to a Multinational
Joint Task Force for the Lake Chad Basin until it fell.
A Reuters witness saw the flags of Nigeria, Niger and Chad
fluttering above the base, near a sign post riddled by bullets.
"We have taken back our base. Tell the world never again,"
soldiers shouted at visiting journalists.
In the recaptured village of Shagui, taken by Boko Haram in
early November, students who have returned to school remain wary
of the Islamist group, whose name in the local Hausa language
means 'Western education is forbidden'.
"We are not afraid of being in school because we have
soldiers here," said Asmoah Yusuf, 17, who fled into the bush
during the initial attack. "But we still feel a bit afraid
because when the town was attacked, the soldiers ran."
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Baga; Writing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Giles Elgood)