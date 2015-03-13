By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, March 12
UNITED NATIONS, March 12 African states want the
United Nations to set up a trust fund to finance a force to
fight Boko Haram in Nigeria and called on the international
community to supply intelligence and equipment, according to a
draft U.N. resolution.
The draft U.N. Security Council text endorses the creation
of a force by Nigeria and its neighbors Cameroon, Chad, Niger
and Benin to take on Boko Haram. The 54-nation African Union has
already approved a force of up to 10,000 troops.
Boko Haram has killed thousands of people in northeastern
Nigeria in its six-year insurgency and has also pledged
allegiance to the Islamic State, which has created a
self-declared caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria.
The text drafted by Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon, and obtained
by Reuters, has not yet been circulated to the 15 Security
Council members. Chad's U.N. Ambassador Mahamat Cherif has said
he hoped the council could vote on a resolution by end-March.
The draft is under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, allowing
decisions to be enforced with economic sanctions or force.
A U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
once negotiations begin among the 15 council members some of the
key issues would likely be how to finance the operation and
whether or not it needs to be a Chapter 7 resolution.
The draft resolution "requests the Secretary-General to
establish a trust fund ... which shall be managed by the LCBC
(Lake Chad Basin Commission) Member States and Benin under the
supervision of the AU (African Union), and encourages Member
States to contribute to such a fund".
It "calls upon donors to support (the force) through the
provision of funding for troop stipends, equipment, technical
assistance, and uncaveated funding for (the force) to the United
Nations trust fund".
The text calls for international support for the operational
capability of the force by providing equipment and sharing
intelligence and urges states "to provide personnel, equipment
and services if required, for the successful deployment (of the
force)".
The draft resolution also threatens sanctions on anyone
supporting Boko Haram.
Chad's military is already spearheading an operation against
the Islamist militant group that in recent months has mounted an
increasing number of cross-border raids.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)