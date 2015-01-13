WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. State Department
said on Tuesday it believes the Feb. 14 election in Nigeria is a
factor behind the sharp increase in attacks by Boko Haram
Islamist militants in the north of the country.
Spokeswoman Marie Harf said, however, the elections should
go forward despite the increase in attacks, which human rights
groups say have forced about 20,000 Nigerians to flee to
neighboring countries in recent weeks.
"There has been a sharp escalation in the number of reported
casualties," Harf told a daily briefing. "We do believe the
election is a factor," she added.
