By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 23 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Sunday condemned last week's attacks in Nigeria by the
Islamist group Boko Haram and underscored a commitment to help
Nigerian authorities crack down on the militants the United
States deems a terrorist organization.
"Unspeakable violence and acts of terror like the ones
committed by Boko Haram last week in northern Nigeria are
horrific, wrong and have no place in our world," Kerry said in a
statement.
Boko Haram gunmen killed about 100 people in the
northeastern Nigeria town of Bama on Wednesday, storming the
town, firing on a school, shooting or burning to death dozens of
people and trashing the palace of a traditional ruler of one of
West Africa's oldest Islamic kingdoms.
Last Sunday, Boko Haram gunmen killed more than 100 people
in the village of Igze, spraying homes with bullets, detonating
explosions and burning down dozens of houses.
"We support Nigerian authorities' efforts to investigate
these cowardly acts and to bring the perpetrators to justice,"
Kerry added.
Boko Haram and other splinter Islamist groups are seen as
the biggest security threat in Nigeria, Africa's most populous
country and top oil exporter.
"The people of northern Nigeria deserve to live free from
violence and from terror," Kerry said. "That's why the United
States is providing counterterrorism assistance to help Nigerian
authorities develop a comprehensive approach to combat the
threat posed by Boko Haram while protecting civilians and
ensuring respect for human rights."
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan ordered extra troops
into northeast Nigeria in May to crush Boko Haram, which wants
to create a breakaway Islamic state in the largely Muslim north.
The offensive, backed by air power, has so far failed.
Kerry said the United States remains "a committed partner"
of Nigeria's government as it targets Boko Haram and associated
groups.
The United States last November designated Boko Haram and
another Nigerian Islamist group, Ansaru, as foreign terrorist
organizations, making it a crime to provide them with material
support.
The White House directed U.S. agencies to block financial
transactions with the two groups, which it blamed for thousands
of deaths in northeast and central Nigeria, including attacks on
churches and mosques and a 2011 suicide bombing of the United
Nations building in Abuja.
The militants have retreated into the remote, hilly Gwoza
area bordering Cameroon, from where they mount deadly attacks
against civilians they accuse of being pro-government, and are
abducting scores of girls - a new tactic eerily reminiscent of
Uganda's cult-like Lord's Resistance Army in decades past.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Marguerita Choy)