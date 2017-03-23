ABUJA, March 23 Nigeria has launched an online
system aimed at enabling business executives to apply for a visa
online and collect it on arrival 48 hours later, its immigration
service said on Thursday.
The move to ease visa rules in the West African country
follows complaints from foreign executives that obstructive
embassy officials made it difficult to enter the country.
Under the new system, travellers must register with the
Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and provide details including
travel document information, after which a letter of approval
may be issued and the visa collected on arrival.
Mohammed Babandede, comptroller general of the NIS, said the
facility was in line with the government's "policy on creation
of a conducive environment to attract foreign high net worth
investors and professionals into the economy".
Overseas investors have mainly stayed away from Africa's
largest economy after being put off by a gap of around 30
percent between the official rate of the naira currency,
controlled by the central bank, and rates on the parallel
market.
Nigeria, an OPEC member, is in recession for the first time
in 25 years largely due to low oil prices.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh,; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram,
editing by Ed Osmond)