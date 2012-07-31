UPDATE 2-Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as next chairman
LAGOS, July 31 Lafarge's Nigerian unit, Wapco, said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose 19 percent year-on-year to 12.18 billion naira ($76 million), lifting its shares almost 2 percent.
But turnover at the local unit of the world's largest cement maker fell to 46.34 billion naira during the period, from 62.50 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Wapco shares rose 1.7 percent to 44 naira at 1238 GMT.
($1 = 160.70 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Mark Potter)
