LAGOS May 16 The Nigerian unit of
Lafarge Cement plans to pay-off a 6 billion naira
local bank debt this year to cut interest rate payments and
boost profitability, its chief financial officer said on
Thursday.
The local unit of the world's biggest cement maker owes
about 28.4 billion naira ($180.43 million) in total loans, of
which 6 billion naira is from Nigerian banks, Fred Amobi, told
an analysts' conference call.
He said Lafarge WAPCO had a 3-year bond worth 11.6 billion
naira and a loan from a Nigerian development bank of 10.8 bilion
naira in addition to the bank loans.
"Our strategy is to repay the balance on our bank debt this
year ... the interest of 15 percent on the bank loan is
outrageous," Amobi said.
