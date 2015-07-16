BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang's share trade to resume on May 3
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LAGOS, July 16 Nigeria's Wema Bank said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit fell 31 percent from a year ago to 1.17 billion naira ($5.88 million).
Gross earnings at the lender fell 0.9 percent to 17.49 billion naira during the six months to June 30, it said.
($1 = 198.8500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)
