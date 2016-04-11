(Adds detail, CFO comment, background)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, April 11 Nigeria's Wema Bank is aiming to
buy a mid-sized commercial lender to build scale and will seek
shareholder approval next month to enter acquisition talks, its
chief financial officer said on Monday.
"Wema Bank is keeping a close eye on various offers for sale
in the market," CFO Tunde Mabawonku told Reuters.
State-backed "bad bank" AMCON is seeking prospective
investors to buy Keystone Bank, the last of Nigeria's
nationalised banks yet to be sold, while rival lender Unity Bank
has sought shareholder approval to start merger
talks to shore up its capital base.
Other opportunities could be thrown up by the central bank's
June deadline for three commercial banks to recapitalise after
they failed to hit a minimum capital adequacy rate of 10
percent.
Mabawonku said that mid-tier lender Wema, which won
regulatory approval last year to switch from regional to
national bank, has suspended plans to issue foreign currency
bonds because of currency risk and will instead stick to local
bonds.
The bank will seek shareholder approval to issue bonds or
preference shares this year and aims to raise 20 billion naira
($100 million) in the first tranche of a 50 billion naira bond
programme.
"We are in the process of completing documentation and we
hope to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
in a couple of days," Mabawonku said.
Wema plans to hold a shareholder meeting on May 5, it said
in a notice.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
