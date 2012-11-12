LAGOS Nov 12 Nigerian regional lender Wema Bank
aims to raise 35 billion naira ($222.22 million) in
tier 1 capital by year-end, with a view to meeting requirements
to become a national bank again, the bank said on Monday.
Wema, one of the lenders forced to recapitalise its
operations by the central bank in the wake of a financial
crisis, decided to meet tougher requirements by scaling down its
business to become a regional bank in the 2009.
Regional banks can only operate in 6-12 of Nigeria's 36
states. They only need a 10 billion naira to meet the minimum
capital base requirement, compared with 25 billion naira for
national banks.
The lender said in a statement that it was at an advanced
stage in raising the capital and that it had already secured
commitments for 15 billion naira from core investors.
($1 = 157.5000 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)