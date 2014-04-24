LAGOS, April 24 Nigeria's Zenith Bank said on Thursday its first-quarter pretax profit rose to 28.91 billion naira ($179 million), up from 28.87 billion in the same period last year.

Gross earnings at the top tier lender rose 8 percent year-on-year during the three-month period to 94.32 billion naira, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.6500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)