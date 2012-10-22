LAGOS Oct 22 Nigeria's Zenith Bank
said on Monday profit before tax in the first nine months to
September rose 41.59 percent to 75.22 billion naira ($478.04
million), from 53.13 billion naira in the same period last year.
Gross earnings rose to 229.16 billion naira, compared with
183.06 billion naira a year ago, Zenith bank said in a
statement.
"Given the available micro-economic indices we are very
confident that we will be able to sustain this strong
performance and growth trend into the fourth quarter of the
year," Zenith Bank's chief executive Godwin Emefiele said.
Zenith stock was trading at 18.36 naira on the Nigeria
exchange, up 0.88 percent over the previous day's closing price.
($1 = 157.35 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)