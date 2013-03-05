LAGOS, March 5 Nigeria's Zenith Bank
expects the British authorities to approve later this month to
list up to $850 million of its shares on the London Stock
Exchange as global depository receipts, a banker close
to the deal said on Tuesday.
The London Stock Exchange said last week it expected an
increase in new listings from African companies this year as
businesses in the continent's fast-growing economies seek to
attract foreign investors.
Zenith said in October the secondary listing was aimed at
improving liquidity in its stock rather than raising
capital.
Zenith has all necessary approvals from Nigerian authorities
to go ahead with the listing, the banker said, adding that the
deal will enable foreigners who prefer to hold dollar assets to
invest in the bank.
"Investors can only switch a maximum of $850 million worth
of local shares into the GDR programme," the banker said, adding
that the GDR price will be based on the naira exchange
rate and the local share price of Zenith Bank.
"Hopefully, it will be listed within two weeks," the banker
said.
Zenith has a primary listing in Nigeria with a market
capitalisation of 674.7 billion naira ($4.3 bln), based on
Tuesday's close of 21.49 naira per share.
One GDR will represent 50 ordinary shares, the bank said.
JP Morgan is acting as the depository bank, while
Citi will act as the custodian.
The LSE is already home to 96 companies whose main
operations are in Sub Saharan-Africa, including 23 which have
shares listed on its main market.
Zenith Bank joins three other Nigerian lenders with GDRs
trading in London -- Guaranty Trust Bank, Diamond
Bank and First Bank.