LAGOS, April 20 Nigeria's Zenith Bank said on Monday its first quarter pretax profit rose 14.5 percent year-on-year to 33.12 billion naira ($166 million).

Turnover also rose to 113.32 billion naira compared with 94.32 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a statement without giving a reason for the increase in earnings. ($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)