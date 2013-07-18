LAGOS, July 18 Nigerian Breweries, the local unit of the world's third biggest brewer Heineken , said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit grew 3.8 percent to 29.6 billion naira ($183.5 mln), against 28.5 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at Nigeria Breweries hit 133.8 billion naira in the six months to June 30, up 7.4 percent from 124.6 billion naira in the same period last year.

Shares in the local unit of the dutch brewer, which have risen 18 percent since the year, climbed 3.35 percent to 179.01 naira at 1243 GMT.

($1 = 161.4 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Joe Brock)