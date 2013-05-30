METALS-London copper hits highest in more than a week, demand hopes underpin

(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper climbed to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United States and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labour market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum afte