TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Nihon Unisys Ltd said on Friday that it will post an extraordinary loss of 5.5 billion yen ($66.7 million) for the fiscal year ending in March from losses on its pension assets managed by AIJ Investment Advisors.

Japan's Financial Services Agency erased AIJ's registration as an asset manager earlier on the same day after AIJ was unable to account for the bulk of $2.4 billion in pension funds.