June 18 Nextel's bankrupt Latin American arm gained U.S. court approval on Thursday of a plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the control of bondholders including Aurelius Capital Management, the company's lawyer said.

NII Holdings, which operates the Nextel brand in Brazil, got approval for the contested $4.35 billion turnaround plan from Judge Shelley Chapman, in Manhattan bankruptcy court, concluding a trial that began earlier this month, NII attorney Scott Greenberg said in an interview on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)