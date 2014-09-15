Sept 15 NII Holdings Inc filed for
bankruptcy protection in the United States on Monday as the
Nextel operator in Latin America struggles with $5.8 billion in
debt and fierce competition in its key markets of Brazil and
Mexico.
The Reston, Virginia-based company made a voluntary petition
for Chapter 11 at a bankruptcy court in the southern district of
New York, according to a filing. In the filing, the company said
it estimates that funds will be available for distribution to
unsecured creditors.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)