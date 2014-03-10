March 10 NII Holdings Inc, which
provides telecom services under the Nextel brand in Latin
America, said it was exploring strategic alternatives for the
company and its business units.
The company also said it was looking to modify its capital
structure to improve its long-term liquidity position and that
it has hired Rothschild Inc and UBS Investment Bank as financial
advisers.
NII said the strategic alternatives could include
partnerships, alliances, as well as the sale or merger of one or
more of its business units. It did not specify the alternatives
being explored for the entire company.
NII had warned in February that its liquidity position was
significantly impacted after it reported a 22 percent drop in
quarterly revenue and forecast slower user growth in Mexico.