March 10 NII Holdings Inc, which provides telecom services under the Nextel brand in Latin America, said it was exploring strategic alternatives for the company and its business units.

The company also said it was looking to modify its capital structure to improve its long-term liquidity position and that it has hired Rothschild Inc and UBS Investment Bank as financial advisers.

NII said the strategic alternatives could include partnerships, alliances, as well as the sale or merger of one or more of its business units. It did not specify the alternatives being explored for the entire company.

NII had warned in February that its liquidity position was significantly impacted after it reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly revenue and forecast slower user growth in Mexico.