March 10 NII Holdings Inc, which
provides telecom services under the Nextel brand in Latin
America, said it hired financial firms for advise on a potential
sale of the company and on ways to deal with its $5.79 billion
debt load.
NII shares fell as much as 10 percent in premarket trading.
The company said it hired UBS Investment Bank to explore
options that could also include partnerships as well as the sale
or merger of one or more of its business units.
NII hired Rothschild Inc to advise on modifying its capital
structure to improve its long-term liquidity position.
The appointment of the advisers comes 10 days after the
company warned it might not be able to continue as a going
concern.
NII is struggling to stem customer losses in Mexico and
Brazil, where it faces intense competition.
"We continue to assess our ability to significantly improve
our operating cash flows and are considering a number of options
to do so, including ... selling our company," NII said in its
annual regulatory filing on Feb. 28.
The company had said then that it believed it had sufficient
funds to meet its obligations through 2014, but it was unlikely
to have enough funds for next year.
NII had long-term debt of $5.79 billion and cash and cash
equivalents of $1.73 billion as of Dec. 31.
NII has reported a loss for the last six quarters as its
higher-paying corporate customers are lured away by Telefonica
Brasil SA and billionaire Carlos Slim-controlled
America Movil with their unlimited plans and faster
and bigger networks.
NII said in December it would cut more than 1,400 jobs in
its market operations and over 25 percent of the workforce at
its Virginia headquarters as part of a restructuring plan to
regain market share.
NII sold about 4,500 telecom towers in Brazil and Mexico to
American Tower Corp in August for $811 million.
The company's shares, which have lost 83 percent of their
value in the last six months, were at $1.00 in premarket trading
on Monday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)