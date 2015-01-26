(Adds Rothschild as adviser)
By Supantha Mukherjee and Liana B. Baker
Jan 26 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would
buy bankrupt NII Holdings Inc's wireless business in
Mexico for $1.875 billion in a move to create a larger Mexican
wireless player that will have a better chance of competing with
No. 1 America Movil.
NII Holdings, the parent of Nextel operators in Latin
America, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in
September after struggling with $5.8 billion in debt and fierce
competition in Brazil and Mexico. It is still exploring options
for its larger Brazilian operations.
AT&T plans to combine Nextel Mexico with Iusacell, which the
company acquired in November for $1.7 billion. While Nextel
Mexico has about 3 million subscribers, Iusacell, Mexico's
third-largest wireless operator, has over 8 million subscribers.
Mexico's telecom market is dominated by billionaire Carlos
Slim's America Movil, which has a 70 percent share of the
market, followed by Telefonica, with nearly 20 percent.
"While there are logical roaming savings (AT&T) will see by
having a presence in Mexico, we believe the bigger driver is the
longer runway it sees for Mexico to follow the U.S. in terms of
smartphone penetration and mobile data growth," said Wells Fargo
Securities analyst Jennifer Fritzsche.
AT&T's shares closed down 19 cents or 0.6 percent at $33.18.
Some of America Movil's assets are up for sale and AT&T had
been tipped as a buyer, but the U.S. telecom company had
downplayed any interest.
The Nextel Mexico transaction is subject to a bankruptcy
auction and approvals by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
Southern District of New York, AT&T said in a statement. AT&T's
offer is viewed as the "stalking horse" bid, but any other
player that tries to buy the asset would have to cover AT&T's
breakup fee, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Rothschild served as NII's financial adviser while Jones Day
was its legal adviser on the deal.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York, Supantha Mukherjee
and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and
Lisa Shumaker)