BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 PG Nikas SA
* Confirms existance of offer for its control by Spiros Theodoropoulos after press report
* Says does not know the content of the offer that has been submitted to its creditor banks
Source text: bit.ly/1xbduGK
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: