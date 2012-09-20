Sept 19 Nike Inc, the world's largest
sportswear maker, said it has approved a new $8 billion program
to repurchase shares of its Class B common stock.
The new four-year share repurchase plan will commence once
the company's current $5 billion share buyback program is
completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2013, Nike said.
"Over the past 10 years, Nike has returned $10 billion to
shareholders through the repurchase of more than 167 million
shares," Chief Executive Mark Parker said in a statement.