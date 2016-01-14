Jan 14 Nike Inc signed a $252 million
deal with Ohio State University to extend its sponsorship by 15
years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Ohio State University, home to the Buckeyes sports teams,
will receive $112 million in Nike product and the rest in cash,
according to terms of the contract reviewed by the Wall Street
Journal. (on.wsj.com/1P3kHHF)
Nike declined to comment on the news. Ohio State University
was not immediately available for comment.
The agreement will mostly take effect with the 2018-2019
season and includes more than $41 million in commitment for
scholarships and internships for non-athletes at the university,
the report said.
The school was first approached for a contract extension by
Nike in 2014, WSJ said, citing Gene Smith, the athletic
director at the school.
