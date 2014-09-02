WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Reigning National Basketball
Association MVP Kevin Durant has signed a new shoe deal with
sports apparel retailer Nike, spurning a deal from rival
Under Armour that reportedly was worth as much as $285
million over 10 years.
"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Kevin
Durant, one of the most exciting players in the game," Nike
spokesman Brian Strong said Monday in an e-mail to Reuters.
Strong declined to reveal the terms of the deal.
Durant, 25, one of the NBA's top shooters, has averaged 27.4
points per game since coming into the league seven years ago.
The Oklahoma City Thunder forward, a five-time All-Star,
averaged 32 points a game last season when he ended LeBron
James' two-year run as the NBA's most valuable player.
Under Armour's proposed deal, sources told ESPN.com, was
worth between $265 million and $285 million and included company
stock and other incentives, such a community center named after
Durant's mother.
"Excited and humbled to sign back with the swoosh!" Durant
said in a tweet late Sunday.
Under Armour could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Dan Grebler)