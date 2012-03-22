Nike running shoes are shown on display and for sale at a store in Encinitas, California March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Nike Inc posted higher quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates as the giant sporstwear retailer heads into the spring season with strong demand and better margin trends.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company saw futures orders for delivery from March through July rise 15 percent even as rival Adidas (ADSGn.DE) expects a slowdown in sales growth in 2012.

Futures orders, which indicate demand, are a closely-watched metric for Nike products.

Shares of the company rose to $111.90 in late trading after closing at $110.99 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nike has a large fan base in America, where product launches are met with extreme enthusiasm and sometimes, riots.

Rivals like Adidas and Puma (PUMG.DE) have been long trying to mirror Nike's popularity in the United States, but have not met with much success.

Nike earned $560 million, or $1.20 a share for the third quarter ended February 29, compared with $523 million, or $1.08 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.17 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Margins at the company, which have been under pressure from high product costs, fell 2 percentage points. But that was better than the 2.6 percentage point drop in the second quarter.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.8 billion.

(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)