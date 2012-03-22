* Q3 EPS $1.20 versus Wall Street $1.17
* Q3 sales rise 15 percent to $5.8 billion
* Futures orders up 15 percent
* Shares rise about 1 pct after the bell
March 22 Nike Inc headed into the spring
quarter with strong demand and improving margin trends, as the
top sporstwear retailer forecast a strong year with plans to
cash in on the Olympics.
The Beaverton, Oregon-based company saw futures orders for
delivery from March through July rise 15 percent even as rival
Adidas expects a slowdown in sales growth in 2012.
Futures orders, which indicate demand, are a closely-watched
metric for Nike products.
On a conference call with analysts, the company was upbeat
about its prospects for the upcoming Olympics and European
Championship, somewhat in contrast to Adidas, which disappointed
investors when it stuck to forecasts for a slowdown in sales
growth in 2012.
"The running category continues to post strong results as we
head into the home stretch of the fiscal year. Road races are
seeing capacity levels and we are heading into the Summer
Olympics," Charlie Denson, president of the Nike Brand said on a
conference call with analysts.
Apart from the Olympics, the big sportswear brands are
courting soccer fans ahead of the UEFA European championships in
Poland and Ukraine that starts in June.
"Nike has a very strong product cycle within the running
category, which is pretty much the largest category in
footwear," said Matt Arnold, consumer discretionary analyst for
Edward Jones.
"It is about lightweight running, not just any running, and
Nike was pretty much at the forefront of creating that category.
So not only did they start the product cycle, they are
harnessing it to the full potential," he said.
Nike has posted eight consecutive quarters of double-digit
sales growth in the running category.
Shares of the company rose to $112.01 in late trading after
closing at $110.99 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nike earned $560 million, or $1.20 a share for the third
quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with $523 million, or $1.08 a
share last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.17 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.8 billion, with a 17 percent
rise in North America, its biggest market.
Margins at the company, which have been under pressure from
high product costs, fell 2 percentage points. But that was
better than the 2.6 percentage point drop in the second quarter.
Nike said it expects margins to be down 1 percentage point in
the current quarter.
"Investors are looking at stabilization over the next couple
of quarters," Edward Jones analyst Arnold said.
Arnold added that as in-store prices increase, comparisons
ease and costs moderate, Nike should be able to stabilize
margins soon.
"There is clearly not a demand issue here, so if they could
get margins to point at the same direction as revenue, we could
see more acceleration of earnings from here," he said.