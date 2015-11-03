By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. Nov 3 A Los Angeles distance
runner who fell and broke her leg on a Nike Inc "dream
run" adventure in Iceland has sued the sportswear maker for $1.3
million, claiming the run was unsafe, according to her lawsuit.
Kate Freeman of Los Angeles filed a lawsuit on Friday in
Multnomah County Circuit Court seeking $1.3 million from the
Beaverton, Oregon-based company.
"During the second leg, participants encountered snow and
ice on mountain trails in dark conditions. Participants did not
have necessary running and safety equipment. The guides became
disoriented and lost ... during the run," the lawsuit says.
During the run, Freeman lost her footing, dislocating her
ankle and breaking her leg, according to the lawsuit.
Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Freeman, who is a running coach, said in the lawsuit she
needed to have multiple surgeries after the accident and
suffered loss of life enjoyment.
She says she was invited by Nike to run in the small Nordic
island nation in November 2013 through a company-sponsored
contest. Nike asked runners on social media to give ideas for
their dream location.
Travel delays pushed the running schedule back and forced
runners to traverse tough terrain at night, the lawsuit said.
It was unclear how many runners attended the run in Iceland,
where participants logged 34 km (21 miles) "while running thru
the glacier lagoons, black sand beaches and volcanic wonders of
the country," according to a 2013 Nike press release.
"The group relied on Nike's latest apparel and footwear
innovations like the Nike Aeroloft Vest, Dri-FIT Wool and Nike
Shield Flash Pack to help protect them from the elements," the
release said.
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by
Eric M. Johnson and Sandra Maler)