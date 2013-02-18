By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 Nike Inc said on Monday
it has no plan to run future ads using Paralympic athlete Oscar
Pistorius, charged with murdering his girlfriend, after the
South African became the sporting goods maker's latest sponsored
athlete to face trouble.
"Nike has no plans for Oscar Pistorius in upcoming
campaigns," KeJuan Wilkins, a Nike spokesman, said in an email.
Nike is once again dealing with a publicity problem stemming
from a sponsored celebrity. Others include NFL quarterback
Michael Vick, who pleaded guilty in 2007 to dog-fighting
charges; Olympic runner Marion Jones, who was convicted of lying
to a grand jury about her use of performance-enhancing drugs;
and Tiger Woods, who faced a torrent of bad press and issued a
public apology for well-publicized extramarital affairs.
Last year, Nike dropped cyclist Lance Armstrong after he was
stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life
for doping.
Pistorius, known worldwide as the "Blade Runner" for his
prosthetic legs, was formally accused last week in South Africa
of the premeditated shooting of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a
charge that could put him behind bars for life if he is
convicted.
Pistorius, a double amputee, became one of the most
recognized figures in world athletics last year when he reached
the semi-final of the men's 400-metres at the London 2012
Olympics.
He was born without a fibula in either lower leg, and
underwent a double amputation as an 11-month-old baby. Running
on a pair of high-technology carbon fiber prosthetic "blades",
he smashed Paralympic world records and went on to compete
against able-bodied athletes at the highest levels.