* Nike sues Reebok accusing rival of misappropriation
* Seeks damages, profits from "unauthorized" apparel
By Grant McCool
March 28 When Reebok introduced a green New York
Jets T-shirt with the number 15 and star National Football
League quarterback Tim Tebow's name on it last week, Nike Inc
says its rival was misappropriating Nike's rights.
In a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York, Nike
accused Reebok of taking unfair advantage of "Tebow-Mania" --
the phenomenon surrounding the quarterback who moved to the Jets
from the Denver Broncos. Tebow has drawn attention across the
United States not just as a sportsman, but for his open displays
of his evangelical faith on the field.
Reebok, a unit of Adidas AG, "has no authorization from Mr.
Tebow or anyone else to use Mr. Tebow's name or other
identification on such Jets product," said the lawsuit, dated
March 27 and made public on Wednesday.
Nike said it is authorized and licensed to use Tebow's name
on football-related products.
A spokeswoman for Adidas declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Nike seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages
from Reebok, but makes it clear it wants the profits from sales
of the Tebow apparel.
"Reebok has taken upon itself to illegitimately seize on
this unique and short-lived consumer opportunity," Nike's
lawsuit said. The Adidas unit was producing and selling Tebow
identified Jets apparel products "in order to capitalize on the
public's short-lived intense consumer appetite for such
products, and to prevent Nike from doing so."
It said there are only two ways to acquire the right to use
an NFL player's name and number on merchandise -- by obtaining
the right directly from the player or by entering a so-called
"group license" with NFL Players Inc, the licensing arm of the
NFL Players Association, the players' union.
Nike said that it has a license with both player and union
and that Reebok never had an agreement with Tebow individually,
"nor did it obtain his permission to or consent to the
manufacture of Tebow Jets product."
Reebok had a license with the players' union, but it expired
before March 1. Tebow was not a player with the Jets until March
21.
A representative of Tebow wrote to Reebok on March 23 and
demanded that it discontinue using his name and remove the
products from all locations, the lawsuit said.
The case is Nike Inc v Reebok International, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-2275.