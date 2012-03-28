* Nike says it, not Reebok, has rights to Tebow apparel
* Seeks damages from sales of "unauthorized" apparel
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, March 28 Nike Inc is accusing
Reebok of trying to score an illegal Tim Tebow marketing
touchdown.
Nike sued its rival in U.S. District Court, saying that
Reebok used the popular NFL quarterback's name and number on New
York Jets iconic green T-shirts without its permission. Tebow
was traded to the Jets from the Denver Broncos last week.
Reebok, says Nike, is trying to capitalize on "short-lived
intense consumer appetite for such products."
Tebow has drawn attention not only as a top athlete, but for
open displays of his evangelical Christian faith on the playing
field. The pose he assumes has come to be known as "Tebowing."
His Broncos No. 15 jersey was among the top selling in the
National Football League. He left Denver after it signed star
quarterback Peyton Manning, who had played for the Indianapolis
Colts.
Nike said it is authorized and licensed to use Tebow's name
on football-related products. It is seeking unspecified
compensatory and punitive damages from Reebok.
A spokeswoman for Adidas AG, the parent of Reebok, declined
to comment on the lawsuit. The complaint was dated Tuesday and
made public on Wednesday.
The complaint also accused Reebok of undermining an event
scheduled for April 3 in New York to mark Nike's five-year deal
as the league's exclusive provider of on-field clothing and
shoes for all 32 NFL teams.
Nike said there are only two ways to acquire the right to
use an NFL player's name and number on merchandise -- by
obtaining the rights directly from the player or by entering a
so-called "group license" with NFL Players Inc, the licensing
arm of the NFL Players Association, the players' union.
Nike said it has a license with the players as well as the
union and that Reebok never had an agreement with Tebow
individually, "nor did it obtain his permission to or consent to
the manufacture of Tebow Jets product."
Reebok had a license with the players' union, but it expired
before March 1, the complaint said. Nike said that license
applied only to Denver Broncos apparel and Tebow did not become
a Jets player until March 21.
A Tebow representative wrote to Reebok on March 23,
demanding that it discontinue using his name and remove the
products from all locations, the lawsuit said.
The case is Nike Inc v Reebok International, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-2275.