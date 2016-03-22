Soccer boots made by Nike are displayed during an unveiling event in New York, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nike Inc (NKE.N), the world's largest footwear maker, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue as a strong dollar hurt sales in Europe and emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico.

The company's shares fell 4 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Nike also said orders for delivery from March through July in North America, a gauge of demand it calls "futures orders", rose 10 percent at the end of the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting futures orders growth of 11.6 percent for the region, according to Consensus Metrix.

Sales of footwear, apparel and sports and athletic equipment in emerging markets fell 8 percent to $879 million.

Net income rose 20 percent to $950 million, or 55 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 29.

Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $8.03 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents per share, on revenue of $8.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)