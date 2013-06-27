June 27 Nike Inc on Thursday posted a
higher quarterly profit, helped by big sales gains in North
America, and the maker of sports clothes and shoes said global
orders for delivery later this year were up.
Orders for Nike-branded shoes and clothing scheduled for
delivery between June and November 2013, a gauge of demand known
as futures orders, rose 8 percent. In China, futures orders rose
3 percent.
For the fourth quarter ended May 31, the company earned $668
million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $549 million, or 60
cents a share last year.
Total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $6.7 billion.