Sept 26 Nike Inc on Thursday posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by big sales gains in North America and Europe, and the maker of sports clothes and shoes said global orders for delivery later this year rose 8 percent.

The company earned $780 million, or 86 cents a share, in its fiscal first quarter, ended Aug. 31, compared with $567 million, or 63 cents a share, last year. Total revenue rose 7.7 percent to $6.97 billion.