Dec 19 Nike Inc on Thursday posted a rise in quarterly profit as higher margin products made up a bigger proportion of its sales, and the maker of sports clothes and shoes said global orders for merchandise for delivery by April was up 13 percent.

The company earned $537 million, or 59 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30, up 40 percent from the year-ago period. Excluding discontinued operations, profit was up 3 percent.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to $6.43 billion.