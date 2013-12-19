Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
Dec 19 Nike Inc on Thursday posted a rise in quarterly profit as higher margin products made up a bigger proportion of its sales, and the maker of sports clothes and shoes said global orders for merchandise for delivery by April was up 13 percent.
The company earned $537 million, or 59 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30, up 40 percent from the year-ago period. Excluding discontinued operations, profit was up 3 percent.
Total revenue rose 8 percent to $6.43 billion.
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT