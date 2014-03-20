GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on Trump's protectionist stance
* Oil dips, signs of U.S. output rise offset OPEC-led cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
March 20 Nike Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit from continuing operations as high margin products made up a bigger proportion of sales, and said global orders for merchandise for delivery by July rose 14 percent.
The maker of sports gear earned $685 million, or 76 cents a share, in its fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared to $866 million, or 73 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding discontinued operations, Nike had a profit of 76 cents per share for the quarter.
Total revenue rose 12.7 percent to $6.97 billion, above the $6.69 billion analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING