Dec 18 Nike Inc's futures orders rose at
its slowest pace in four quarters, indicating weakening demand
for the sportswear maker's products in emerging markets and
western Europe.
Shares of the company, which reported better-than-expected
second-quarter results, fell 3.17 percent in extended trading.
Expectations were extremely high after two quarters of
"pretty big earnings beats", but Nike beat by a few pennies,
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said, adding that the
slowdown in futures orders could also be a cause for concern.
Nike said global futures orders, an indicator of demand, at
the end of the second quarter was 11 percent higher, excluding
currency changes, than a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a 11.3 percent growth in orders for
Nike-branded footwear and apparel for delivery from December
through April, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
In western Europe, a major growth market for Nike, futures
orders rose 13 percent, lower than the expected 15 percent.
Orders growth in emerging markets - which includes Brazil,
Mexico and the Asia-Pacific region other than Japan - was 1
percent, much lower than the 7 percent rise analysts expected.
Order growth in western Europe and emerging markets, which
together accounted for nearly a third of fiscal 2014 sales, was
20 percent and 9 percent respectively at the end of the first
quarter.
Nike's said net income rose 23 percent to $655 million, or
74 cents, in second quarter ended Nov. 30. Revenue rose 15
percent to $7.38 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 70 cents per
share, on revenue of $7.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Nike shares were trading at $94 after the bell. They closed
at $97.08 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)