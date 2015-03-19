(Adds analyst, CFO comment, forecast, updates shares)
By Ramkumar Iyer
March 19 Nike Inc's quarterly profit
beat market estimates as the world's largest sportswear maker
sold more higher margin shoes and apparel, but the company
warned Wall Street that the stronger dollar would take a toll on
its current quarter.
Investors, however, ignored the warning, sending its shares
up 4.5 percent to $102.75 in heavy after-hours trading on
Thursday.
Orders for shoes and apparel scheduled for delivery from
March through July 2015 at the end of the third quarter, a gauge
of demand Nike calls "futures orders," rose 11 percent globally,
excluding the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Analysts had expected a 9.9 percent rise.
Futures orders growth would have been even higher if the
results were not compared to the strong growth last year due to
the soccer World Cup, Trevor Edwards, president of the Nike
brand said on a post-earnings conference call.
"This is another just rock solid quarter .. it is really
impressive for a company of this size ... they are firing on all
cylinders," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said, pointing
to Nike's forward orders beat, profit jump and gross margin
expansion due to increased sales of high margin products.
Sales of footwear, the company's largest and most profitable
business, rose 8 percent in the third quarter, while apparel
sales rose 3 percent, Nike said.
Demand for the company's Jordan, LeBron, Kobe and KD
basketball shoe brands have been strong in the United States.
The company's running shoe brands, including Free 5.0, Roshe
Run, Huarache, and Max Air, have also been doing well.
Nike said it expects current-quarter sales growth to be in
the "low double-digits", adjusting for currency fluctuations.
When accounting for the stronger dollar, the growth is expected
decrease by about eight to nine percentage points.
The growing strength of the dollar will also hurt the
company's revenue, gross margin and profit next year, Chief
Financial Officer Don Blair said on the call.
Net income rose 16 percent to $791 million, or 89 cents per
share in the third quarter ending Feb. 28. Gross margins
expanded 1.4 percentage point to 45.9 percent.
Revenue from North America rose 6 percent in the quarter,
while sales in western Europe and China showed double-digit
growth.
Total revenue increased 7 percent to $7.46 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 84 cents on revenue
of $7.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Bernard Orr)