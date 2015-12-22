* Future orders rise 20 pct vs est 13.6 pct
* Q2 sales up 4.1 pct on reported basis
* Q2 earnings/shr of $0.90 vs est $0.86
* Shares rise nearly 3 pct in extended trading
(Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 22 Nike Inc, the world's largest
footwear maker, reported futures orders that breezed past
analysts' estimates, powered by strong demand in North America
and China.
The company's shares, already the top performing
year-to-date Dow component, rose 2.5 percent to $135.23, in
extended trading on Tuesday.
The Nike brand orders for delivery from December through
April, a gauge of demand the company calls "futures orders",
rose 20 percent, excluding currency, as of Nov. 30.
Analysts on average had expected futures orders growth of
13.6 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
Futures orders in Greater China - a fast-growing market -
jumped 34 percent, the biggest jump in two years. It rose 14
percent in North America.
New footwear launches in the basketball, running and sports
categories are helping Nike draw customers toward higher-priced
products, while the "athleisure" trend is driving sales in the
athletic apparel sector.
Nike's higher-margin Jordan, LeBron, Kobe and KD basketball
shoe brands have been especially popular in the U.S., helping
drive sales of the company's footwear division.
The company's running shoe brands, which include Lunar,
Free, Flyknit, Roshe Run, Huarache and Max Air, have also seen
rising demand.
"Nike has the space to themselves right now, competition is
virtually non-existent for the company," Edward Jones analyst
Brian Yarbrough said, adding that the company's focus on product
innovation, the health and wellness segment are boosting demand.
Revenue from North America, Nike's largest market, rose 9.4
percent in the second quarter ended Nov. 30. Footwear sales in
the region rose 12.3 percent to $2.16 billion.
Sales in Greater China rose 24 percent, helped by overhauled
stores and greater online traffic.
Nike said net income jumped 20 percent to $785 million, or
90 cents per share.
The company said net income also benefited from a lower
effective tax rate.
Revenue rose 4.1 percent to $7.69 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 86 cents per
share and revenue of $7.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan, Additional reporting by
Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)