March 22 Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its running and basketball footwear, and athletic apparel.

Net income rose to $950 million, or 55 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 29 from $791 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.03 billion from $7.46 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)