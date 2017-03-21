(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Gayathree Ganesan
March 21 Nike Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the world's
largest footwear maker battles for market share in North America
with a resurgent Adidas AG and a fast-growing Under Armour Inc.
Shares of the Dow component were down 3.6 percent at $55.91
in post-market trading on Tuesday, after the company also
forecast a key metric on orders below analysts' expectations.
Nike and its Jordan brand have been dominant in the U.S.
footwear market for years, but Adidas and Under
Armour are gaining ground by revamping their brands and
introducing new products.
Nike has lost basketball sales to Under Armour since its
rival poached the NBA's Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
in 2013.
Germany's Adidas has also been successful in its efforts to
muscle back into the U.S. market, with fashion shoes made
popular by collaborations with celebrities such as Kanye West,
Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora.
"A lot of the concern about Nike is its growth in a
competitive environment. Three to five years ago, a competitive
environment (for Nike) was almost non-existent and the market
was moving towards athleisure," said Edward Jones analyst Brian
Yarbrough.
Nike said its worldwide orders for delivery, a demand gauge
it calls "futures orders", fell 1 percent on a currency-neutral
basis. Analysts on average had expected it to rise 3.5 percent,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
On a reported basis, futures orders fell about 4 percent.
Nike's sales in North America, the company's biggest market,
rose 3 percent in the quarter ended Feb. 28.
Sales in Greater China were up 9 percent in the quarter,
falling short of double-digit growth for the first time in at
least nine quarters.
However, excluding the impact of currency moves, sales in
the Greater China region were up 15 percent.
Nike was criticized at China's annual consumer rights day
television show earlier this month, where it was said to have
mislead consumers over high-tech air cushions in some of its
"Hyperdunk" basketball shoes.
Gross margins contracted 140 basis points to 44.5 percent
during the quarter, hurt by a strong dollar and more off-price
sales.
Nike reported a third-quarter profit of 68 cents per share,
compared with the average analyst estimate of 53 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.43 billion in the quarter,
versus the average estimate of $8.47 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding currency fluctuations, revenue rose 7 percent.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)