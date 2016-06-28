June 28 Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates as a strong dollar ate into sales from some of its overseas markets.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $8.24 billion from $7.78 billion last year.

Analysts on average had expected revenue to rise to $8.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

