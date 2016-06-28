* Nike futures orders, Q4 sales rise less than expected
* Dollar, N. America inventory hurt Q4 results, Q1 forecast
* Company maintains full-year 2017 forecast
* Shares slump more than 4 pct after market
(Adds forecast from conference call, background)
By Subrat Patnaik
June 28 Nike Inc's quarterly revenue
growth and its forecast for future orders missed analysts'
estimates, underscoring the sportswear maker's struggle to fend
off competition from Adidas and others, especially in its home
turf of North America.
Nike's shares, already the third worst performer on the Dow
Jones Industrial Average with a 15 percent drop this year
through Tuesday, fell another 4.2 percent to $50.85 in extended
trading.
While Nike still dominates in North America, its biggest
market, analysts have said it is losing ground to Germany's
Adidas, and smaller domestic rivals such as Under
Armour Inc are also making inroads.
"You are seeing more people moving towards Adidas," Edward
Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said. He said Adidas was "making a
comeback" and some U.S. retailers were giving more shelf space
to Nike's competition.
Nike's revenue in the fourth quarter ended May 31 was hurt
by a strong dollar that ate into overseas sales. Clearing excess
inventory in North America also hurt sales and margins, and is
expected to dent the current quarter as well, Nike said.
While Nike noted the volatility in the currency markets
after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, it
maintained its full-year sales growth forecast.
Nike expects revenue to grow in the high single digits for
the year ending May 2017. Adidas, by contrast, expects its
full-year currency-adjusted sales to grow 10-12 percent, thanks
in part to a busy sporting calendar that includes the Rio
Olympics and the European soccer championship.
FUTURES ORDERS
Nike's orders for delivery from June through November in
North America, a demand gauge it calls "futures orders", missed
expectations, signaling slowing growth.
Its futures orders in the region were up 6 percent at the
end of the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting growth
of 9 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
Slipping demand for its basketball shoes hurt Nike's
"futures orders", Yarbrough said. The success of Under Armour's
basketball shoes endorsed by NBA star Stephen Curry have eaten
into demand for Nike's, endorsed by Michael Jordan and LeBron
James among others.
Celebrity and team-endorsed products are big sales drivers
for sportswear companies. Adidas has hiked marketing spending,
particularly in North America, while Under Armour has benefited
from deals with Steph Curry and golfer Jordan Spieth.
Nike could benefit from higher demand for basketball shoes
after LeBron James powered the Cleveland Cavaliers to their
first NBA championship earlier this month.
Nike's fourth-quarter revenue rose nearly 6 percent to $8.24
billion, while analysts on average had expected revenue of $8.28
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in North America were flat, weighed down by a fall in
apparel and equipment sales. Footwear sales inched up 2 percent.
Net income fell 2.2 percent to $846 million. On a per share
basis, profit was flat at 49 cents and a penny higher than
analysts' estimates.
Nike's gross margins dropped 30 basis points to 45.9 percent
as higher average selling prices were more than offset by higher
product costs, the inventory clearance and currency rates.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)